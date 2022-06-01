Sonic Workers Found a Huge Python on the Job

A handful of Sonic employees were shocked when they found a 3 1/2-foot snake hiding behind the deep fryer last week.

Brunswick, Georgia, police Lieutenant Matthew Wilson arrived on the scene to investigate, only to find Sonic workers huddled in the parking lot. The workers, understandably so, refused to set foot back in the drive-in burger chain until someone wrangled the snake.

Wilson told the local paper, TheBrunswick News, that the description was rather worrying upon getting the call about the snake. "When I first got the call, they said it was brown and had diamonds on the back," he said. "So I thought, well, I need to look at it first." When the Lieutenant did some investigating, he could tell that the snake was "just a ball python and not a rattlesnake."

If you're a total snake novice and don't know the difference between the two, a rattlesnake is brown with diamonds on its back and is venomous and deadly. While it can have similar coloring, a ball python is not venomous. In fact, the snake breed makes for a very good pet.

Wilson, who is a ball python owner himself, was able to save the day by catching the python using a broom handle and a paper bag. And not only did Wilson protect the Sonic employees from the slithering intruder, but he was also able to find the snake a new home with a friend who has a giant terrarium and a love for snakes.

While it is still uncertain where exactly the snake came from, Wilson suspects that the snake may be a lost or set loose house pet. The Brunswick lieutenant also believes that the cold-blooded creature slipped into Sonic's kitchen through an open back door, finding a cozy spot to stay warm behind the hot fryer.

Eammon Leonard, an invasive species biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, agrees with Wilson, telling AP News that snakes are often an impulse buy, and owners irresponsibly release the snake if they see it getting too big.