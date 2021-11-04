Sonic Is Expanding Its Hard Seltzer Line

When I think of hard seltzer, fast food doesn't come to mind. But Sonic surprised fans (and me) earlier this year by partnering with COOP Ale Works to drop a line of spiked seltzers inspired by the fast food chain's various Slush flavors. Now, the drive-in burger joint is back, announcing the expansion of its hard seltzers into six new markets.

The spiked drinks were originally only available for purchase in Oklahoma, but with the global hard seltzer industry expected to garner $10.92 billion by 2027, Sonic is expanding. The spiked carbonated beverages will now be available in Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, Missouri, and Arizona.

The hard seltzers are available in two variety packs, Tropical and Citrus. Each can has a slim design and is 100 calories with one gram of sugar per can and 5% ABV. The Tropical Variety Pack features Ocean Water, Melon Medley, Mango Guava, and Orange Pineapple. The Citrus Variety Pack features Cherry Limeade, Original Limeade, Classic Lemonade, and Lemon Berry.

The drinks are, unfortunately, not for purchase at Sonic Drive-In locations. To find Sonic Hard Seltzer near you, visit the hard seltzer locator.