You Can Get Free Red Bull Slush Drinks at Sonic Throughout June

Sonic gives you buffalo wings, but Red Bull gives you actual wings. Well, not literally, but you've heard its slogan before. Now, you can get both for the price of one. The popular drive-in chain is giving away free Red Bull Slush drinks with any in-app purchase, be it boneless wings or the new Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger.

Sonic is launching the promotion, which gets you a free medium Red Bull Slush any time you order via the app, through June 26, 2022, The Fast Food Post reports. You can snag the classic Red Bull flavor or the new Summer Edition, Red Bull Strawberry Apricot Slush.

The new flavor officially launched earlier this season and "delivers the wings of Red Bull Energy Drink with the taste of strawberries and apricots," Sonic said. Red Bull Slushes are typically priced at $3.99 for a medium, while actual Red Bull Energy Drink cans and Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot cans are $2.99. Of course, yours will be free as long as you purchase another item.

"For the fourth year in a row, we're bringing the fan-favorite Red Bull Slushes back to the SONIC menu, and our guests are going to love the way the new Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot Slush captures the refreshing fruit flavors and excitement of summertime. Slushes are an iconic drink at Sonic, especially during the warmer months, and our partnership with Red Bull allows us to bring even more refreshing fun to the summer season," Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation Mackenzie Gibson said of the Red Bull Strawberry Apricot Slush.

While the promotion is valid through the end of June, you can still get the Red Bull Slushes at full price at drive-ins nationwide through August 28.