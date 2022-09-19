Sonic's New Fried Cookie Dough Bites Are Hitting Menus Soon

I love a hunk of cookie dough as much as the next, but you know what I don't love? Salmonella. Luckily, Sonic is adding a safe-to-eat version to menus—and it's fried. Along with the return of its fan-favorite Broccoli Cheddar Tots, the drive-in chain is introducing Fried Cookie Dough Bites.

Both the Broccoli Cheddar Tots and Fried Cookie Dough Bites are hitting menus on September 26 and sticking around through November 27. But if you really can't wait that long (I get it!), Sonic is offering app users an exclusive first taste on September 19.