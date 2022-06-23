Sonic Blesses Us with Free Cheeseburgers & the Return of the Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap
The cheeseburger deal is good between June 27 and July 31.
The Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap is returning to Sonic on June 27 as part of the Summer Snacking Menu. The Summer Snacking Menu is only available through the Sonic app. You'll be able to get the Jr. Wrap for just $1.49.
The wrap is filled with crunchy Fritos, chili, and melted cheese and then rolled up in a flour tortilla. It will only be available for a limited time, so act soon if you plan on getting your hands on one.
Another reason to visit? When you place an order through the Sonic App or online, you can get a free Sonic Cheeseburger. Between June 27 and July 31, all you have to do is place an order through the Sonic App and purchase one item from the menu, perhaps a Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, to get that one free burger.
Find your nearest Sonic location on Sonic's website.
