Sonic Adds New Grilled Cheese Burger to the Menu

Decisions are hard. Sleep in or exercise? Team Edward or Team Jacob? Sometimes, it can be too much trying to pick between two great options. Thankfully, for those stuck on the fence about what they want for lunch, Sonic has combined two of its most savory menu items to create the cheesy, beefy love child of the grilled cheese sandwich and its classic hamburger.

The sandwich—aptly dubbed the Sonic Grilled Cheese Burger—consists of two pieces of buttery Texas Toast, layers of cheese, a seasoned beef patty, and it's finished off with mustard, ketchup, and diced onions.

“Guests no longer have to choose between these classic menu items because the Sonic Grilled Cheese Burger simultaneously fulfills the need for both burger and grilled cheese sandwich, upping the cheese factor in a big way,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for Sonic, in a press release.

At $2.49, the sandwich is a great deal that will be available nationwide until Sunday, September 26, while supplies last. If you're looking to round out your order, maybe pair the Grilled Cheese Burger with one of Sonic's wine-flavored-inspired slushies.