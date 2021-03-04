Sonic Is Unleashing Hard Seltzer Inspired by Its Slush Flavors

A smattering of hard seltzer concepts have graced the booze scene since that first White Claw Summer, but none quite so innovative (in my humble opinion, that is) as Sonic's new take on the beverage. The drive-in fast food chain is joining the ranks of Truly and Bud Light with an entire line of spiked seltzer—but here's the twist: it's inspired by its own iconic slushes.

According to Greg Horton, a 405 Magazine writer who broke the news on Twitter last week, 12-can Citrus and Tropical variety packs are slated for release this spring. Sonic later confirmed the news to Thrillist via email.

"SONIC Drive-In will introduce Hard Seltzer May 1, bringing SONIC’s iconic beverage flavors to a new format. In partnership with fellow Oklahoma-City based brand COOP Ale Works, SONIC Hard Seltzers will come in two different variety 12-packs: Tropical and Citrus," the company said in a statement. "Additional details, including distribution plans, will be announced soon. SONIC fans are encouraged to enjoy their favorite flavors in hard seltzer form responsibly. SONIC Hard Seltzers will not be available at the drive-in."

The Citrus pack will reportedly feature Lemon Berry, Classic Lemonade, Cherry Limeade, and Original Limeade while the Tropical variety boasts Ocean Water, Orange Pineapple, Mango Guava, and Melon Medley. And while you can't opt for a Route-44 (bummer), you can snag the flavors in individual large cans or 12-can variety packs.