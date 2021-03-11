Sonic Is Making It Super Easy to Tip Its Car-hops

As fewer and fewer people carry cash in favor of payment apps and good old fashioned plastic, tipping opportunities are woefully dwindling. And, while it’s mortifying for consumers to realize too late they’re absent a way to tip electronically, it’s financially devastating for workers.

In response to its top two customer requests, drive-in fast food chain Sonic is making it easier to tip its car-hops, according to Restaurant Business. Its digital platform now enables guests to order online, drive up to collect their order, and tap in a tip without any cash exchanging hands. The technology is available at about 1,000 Sonic drive-in locations.

The news comes after a bit of a stint in the spotlight for the chain. The company announced both a new hard seltzer line inspired by its slush flavors and its very first Manhattan location earlier this month. Sonic has almost 3,500 locations in 46 states.

