The 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Trailer Is Getting Roasted For So Many Reasons

It might not be "Super Mario Bros.," but "Sonic the Hedgehog" is an iconic game of early home consoles. So, it's not surprising there's a movie version of the speedy blue hedgehog heading to theaters this summer. The movie stars Jim Carey, James Marsden, and Parks and Recreation's Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic. The first full trailer landed on April 30. The only consensus on the preview seems to be mild horror.
The reasons for the horror vary. Previously, people had complained about the character design's diversions from the original look, but the new horror is all about the decision to give Sonic human teeth. It's... unsettling.
This strange new Sonic is tailor-made for memes, and they were out in full force on Tuesday. Here are some of the best memes and jokes about the speedy critter.
Those chompers weren't necessarily the thing that jumped out as an oddity to everyone. Another common cause of puzzlement was the prominent, constant use of Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise."
It also spawned questions about alternate universes where the trailer is set to Stevie Wonder's "Pastime Paradise" or Weird Al Yankovic's "Amish Paradise."
Here's the full trailer for anyone who read all of the tweets above and thought, "Now, that's my kind of movie."
