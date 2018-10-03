Sonic Is Handing Out Mozzarella Sticks for 99 Cents Today

Attention fans of cheap food and melty fried cheese: today is important, because one of the country's most popular fast food chains is handing out hot and crispy orders of mozzarella sticks for just 99 cents (plus tax). Sonic Drive-In is selling its four-piece mozzarella sticks with marinara dipping sauce for under a buck all day on Wednesday, October 3.
To get in on the deal from the beloved drive-in restaurant, simply head to any Sonic location participating in the deal and place your order. If you're in a hurry, you can also order ahead via the Sonic Order Ahead app to skip the line and pick 'em up right at the register. In fact, you might as well download the free app anyway, since doing so gets scores you a gratis medium drink or slush, and really, what pairs better with some delicious mozz sticks than a pickle juice slush?
So, if you're feeling a bit peckish today, this could very well be your best option for a budget-friendly pick-me-up. And if you're feeling famished, the good news is the deal applies on up to five orders per person, which means you could theoretically walk away with 20 sticks for just $5.
Seriously, though, is there any better way to celebrate Mean Girls Day than with cheesy, carb-y fried food?
