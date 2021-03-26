Sonic’s Newest Cheeseburger Sports Bacon-Onion Jam

They say you can’t reinvent the wheel, but you can mix and match all manner of wheel toppings. And Sonic’s new… wheel… burger (we started this metaphor and we aren’t about to end it now) is just the novelty we’ve been looking for.

Sonic’s Bacon Jam Cheeseburger takes a beef patty, tops it with American cheese, bacon, mayo, mustard, and savory/sweet bacon onion jam, and sandwiches it all between the two halves of a toasted brioche bun. It’s only available at “participating locations,” according to Fast Food Post, but do you know how many times we’ve failed to find similar menu items at various chains? Almost zero. So, you’ll probably find one. Call ahead if you want, or take a risk. The point is simply that you live.

“As the star of the show, our new bacon onion jam is a magical culmination of flavors with bacon, brown sugar and caramelized onions,” Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC, said in a press release. “Topped with even more bacon, the Bacon Jam Cheeseburger strikes an irresistible balance of sweet and savory to create an elevated mouthwatering cheeseburger that guests will love.”

Sonic’s bacon jam cheeseburger will land on menus nationwide for about $5 on March 29 before disappearing on May 2.