Sonic's Upping Its Bacon Cheeseburger Game with 'Bacon on Bacon'

Sonic Drive-In's flagship bacon cheeseburger, the SuperSONIC Bacon Double Cheeseburger, was among the nominees for excellence in this menu category in the 2021 Fasties, Thrillist's annual fast food awards. In other words, it's—in our humble opinion—one of the best you can get your hands on today. That's why it's exciting to see that the chain is launching what appears to be an even bigger and better bacon cheeseburger.

Sonic announced the new burger on Tuesday, and it's a mouthful in more ways than one. It's dubbed the Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger (!) and it features two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, creamy mayo, crinkle-cut pickles, diced onions, tangy smoke sauce, and most importantly, four slices of crispy bacon—all on a toasted bun (!!). That's double the bacon compared to the aforementioned SuperSONIC Bacon Double Cheeseburger.

While double the bacon is a welcome improvement, Sonic didn't stop there. The tangy smoke sauce that's added in addition to standard mayo takes the whole meaty sandwich up a notch, or so the chain claims:

“Our culinary team wanted to take our cheeseburgers to the next level and give our bacon-loving fans even more of what they want,” Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at Sonic, said in a press release. “Not only do we double the bacon, but our tangy smoke sauce complements and amplifies the bacon flavor and truly perfects this bacon-lover’s dream cheeseburger!”

So, did Sonic outdo itself with this thing? We've yet to try one and compare it to its existing bacon cheeseburger go-to. Then again, how could more bacon be a bad thing? In any case, you can find out for yourself right now if you're a registered Sonic mobile app user. If you're not, it hits the menu at locations nationwide on February 28 and leaves the menu on May 1.