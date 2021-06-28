Sonic's New Cheeseburger Comes with New 'Top-Secret' Special Sauce

Burger season is upon us. In fact, July 1 marks the beginning of National Grilling Month (yes, there's a "holiday" or special month for just about everything), meaning you'll likely have absolutely zero problem eating all sorts of burgers this summer. But to make your charred beef and melty cheese intake even easier, Sonic Drive-In just added a new cheeseburger as part of its revamped burger menu.

The all-new menu item, dubbed the Crave Cheeseburger, features the chain's new, "top secret" Crave Sauce, which it describes as sweet and tangy. The burger is also equipped with standard toppings—tomatoes, crinkle-cut pickles, diced onions, and chopped lettuce—all on a toasted bun. You can get either as a single or a double, according Sonic's Monday announcement.

“The secret is in the sauce with the new Crave Cheeseburger, which irresistibly complements the savory flavors and stacked fixings of the SONIC Cheeseburger,” said Scott Uehlein, Sonic's vice president of product innovation and development, in a statement.

The Crave Cheeseburger arrives as part of Sonic's recent efforts to revamp its burger lineup. The drive-in chain said it has made "incremental improvements" to every single ingredient it uses for its burgers, resulting in a "superior burger experience from top to bottom." This is a pretty big deal, considering Sonic's burgers were already tasty. Its SuperSONIC Bacon Double Cheeseburger, for example, was nominated for a Fastie, Thrillist's fast food awards, in the Best Bacon Cheeseburger category.

Sonic said the Crave Cheeseburger will only be on the menu until August 29. If you order one via its mobile app or website between now and August 1, you'll get it for 50% off.