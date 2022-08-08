Sonic Is Bringing Back 2 Fan-Favorite Menu Items, Including a Pickle Slush
The menu items are available between August 8 and August 28, 2022.
Ah, pickles. You either love them, hate them, or love to hate them—but for those that fall in the first camp, Sonic is bringing back a few briney fan-favorite menu items.
The drive-in chain's belovedBig Dill cheeseburger, Pickle Juice Slush, and Pickle Fries are all heading back to menus. And to celebrate their return, Sonic is giving fans half-price Pickle Juice Slushes when they order via the app.
"Our pickle-forward menu innovations have become some of our most popular, so much so that they’ve often sold out quicker than we anticipated. Our pickle-obsessed guests have been patiently waiting for their return, and we’re very excited to offer them once again for a limited time," Sonic Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation Mackenzie Gibson said in a press release.
Here's the full lineup:
- Big Dill: Features a 100% pure seasoned beef patty piled with crispy pickle fries, crinkle-cut pickle slices, a creamy dill-infused ranch sauce, chopped lettuce, and melty American cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
- Pickle Juice Slush: Includes the flavors of a salty dill pickle with sweet slush that's said to taste like "you're sipping out of the pickle jar." Whether that's a good thing or bad thing is up to you.
- Pickle Fries: Fry-shaped dill pickle spears that are battered and fried into crispy perfection with a side of ranch sauce for dipping.
All three menu items will be available from August 8 through August 28.