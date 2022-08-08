Sonic Is Bringing Back 2 Fan-Favorite Menu Items, Including a Pickle Slush

Ah, pickles. You either love them, hate them, or love to hate them—but for those that fall in the first camp, Sonic is bringing back a few briney fan-favorite menu items.

The drive-in chain's belovedBig Dill cheeseburger, Pickle Juice Slush, and Pickle Fries are all heading back to menus. And to celebrate their return, Sonic is giving fans half-price Pickle Juice Slushes when they order via the app.

"Our pickle-forward menu innovations have become some of our most popular, so much so that they’ve often sold out quicker than we anticipated. Our pickle-obsessed guests have been patiently waiting for their return, and we’re very excited to offer them once again for a limited time," Sonic Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation Mackenzie Gibson said in a press release.