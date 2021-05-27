Sonic Just Unveiled a New Popcorn Chicken Po’Boy Sandwich

A good po’boy may just be the perfect sandwich. Unfortunately, the Cajun classic can be hard to come by depending on where you live. Thanks to Sonic, though, it’s about to get easier, as the eatery unveiled its own spin on the classic sandwich: The Popcorn Chicken Po’Boy.

Sonic’s newest addition to its already-extensive menu features popcorn chicken, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, diced onions, mayo, and a creamy blackened mayo piled onto a warm hoagie roll. The Popcorn Chicken Po’Boy makes its menu debut on May 31 and will stay there until June 27, so don’t wait to get your hands on one.

“Cajun delicacies are known for delicious blends of seasonings that culminate in excitement with every bite,” Sonic’s Vice President of Product Innovation and Development Scott Uehlein said in a press release. “With a smoky, Southern-style mayo, the Popcorn Chicken Po’Boy spins a Sonic staple that guests know and love, with subtle notes of thyme, oregano, red pepper, and paprika, which complement the juicy tenderness in the chicken and bring out a harmony of flavors and a tasty, delicate spice level.”

Order online or use the Sonic app to get the $2.99 sammie for half the price. And if you’re ordering it in person, don’t forget to tip your car hop.