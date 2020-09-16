Sonic Is Auctioning a 44-Ounce Cup of Its 'Special' Ice

If you love ice, you know that not all ice is created equally. There’s traditional cubes, those dented ice domes, balls of ice, and then there’s ice from Sonic Drive-In. The fast food chain is known for its crushed ice, and now, it’s monetizing fans’ love at an auction.

Sonic is auctioning a cup of its famous ice online as of this week. Yeah, you could just pop into your local Sonic to order your favorite beverage and a cup of ice, but the auction is mainly to support a good cause.

The auction kicked off September 14 and runs through September 20. Those interested in acquiring the ice will be able to bid whatever they want for a 44oz cup. The highest bidder will take the prize and they’ll get it delivered VIP style to their front door by a skating Carhop. Sonic will donate 100% of the money raised at the auction to DonorsChoose, its longtime nonprofit partner that aims to help public school teachers get what they need for their classrooms.

As of this writing on Wednesday afternoon, the current bid was $103.50.

“It’s not ‘just ice’ -- it’s SONIC Ice! It’s cherished, cold, and crunchable. Really, it’s America’s Hottest Ice,” Lori Abou Habib, Sonic’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release. “Many of our guests who live near a Drive-In can conveniently get SONIC Ice in every drink, or just order a cup of ice if they want. But for fans who may not live near a SONIC and may be craving SONIC Ice, here’s a way they can get some delivered straight to their door.”

If you don’t like your odds of scoring a single (albeit large) cup of Sonic ice at auction, you can try your hand at winning a Sonic ice machine for your home, too. Sonic ice in every beverage you sip at home? Heck yeah. All you have to do is purchase a Sonic ice t-shirt at Sonic’s online store and you’ll be entered to win.