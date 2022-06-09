Sonic Just Rolled Out Its Summer Snacking Menu & Prices Start at $1.49
The menu includes the returning Totchos, Fried Pickles, and Corn Dogs.
In recent weeks, Sonic has introduced a loaded Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger, a free in-app Red Bull Slush promotion, and now an entire Summer Snacking Menu.
Like the Red Bull Slush freebie, fans can tap into the new seasonal menu exclusively via the app. The snacking lineup includes the return of those beloved Totchos, Pickle Fries, the signature Sonic Corn Dog, and Ice Cream Floats. Here's the real kicker, prices start at just $1.49.
"We know that Sonic is a summer oasis for many of our loyal fans, and now we're making it even better with exclusive on-the-go menu options [that are] available only in the Sonic App," Chief Marketing Officer at Sonic Lori Abou Habib said in the press release. "The Sonic App provides our guests new benefits and savings every time they visit their local drive-in—from exclusive access to new and returning favorites on the Summer Snacking Menu to being the first to savor limited-time items like the crave-worthy Grilled Cheese Double Burger and refreshing new beverages joining our menu later this summer."
Now for those with a larger appetite, the drive-in chain has also brought back its Grilled Cheese Double Burger for a limited time. The menu item mashup features two 100% beef patties layered with three slices of American cheese sandwiched between buttery Texas Toast. The Grilled Cheese Double Burger will be available on June 13 nationwide, but if you can't wait that long, Sonic App users already have early access.
