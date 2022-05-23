Sonic Has a Super Colorful New Sour Patch Kids Slush Float for Summer

A wildly colorful new combination of ice cream, slush, and Sour Patch Kids is arriving at Sonic just in time for the arrival of hot weather. The drive-in chain announced that starting on May 23, you can order the Sour Patch Kids Slush Float through the Sonic App.

The slush is topped with Sour Patch Kids candy, and the drink is mixed with Sonic Watermelon Flavor Slush and vanilla ice cream. It truly sounds like childhood summers captured in a single cup. It evokes memories of movie theater snacks and running around the neighborhood until the sun sets.

“Our Sonic fans always look forward to our summer Slush Float offerings, and this year we’re once again delivering a refreshing, craveable treat that provides an exciting new twist by incorporating the iconic Sour Patch Kids candy,” said Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary and menu innovation at Sonic, in a statement shared with Thrillist.

To get the early access to the drink, you’ll need to download the Sonic app and create an account. Once that’s done you’ll be able to sip on that sweet and sour treat as soon as today. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until May 30 to be able to order the drink from Sonic menus. The drink starts at $2.99, but the price is subject to vary by location.

Find the nearest Sonic by you at SonicDriveIn.com.