Sonic Is Selling Enormous, Tater-Topped Cheesesteaks This Month

You don't have to live in Philly to find a perfectly good cheesesteak. They're all over the place, and during the month of February, the American delicacy is more accessible than ever.

Sonic Drive-In just unveiled two Extra Long Ultimate Cheesesteaks, which are tater-topped upgrades from the chain's Footlong Philly Cheesesteaks that briefly appeared on menus in 2018.

The basic Extra Long Ultimate Cheesesteak comes with seasoned sirloin steak, grilled onions, melted Cheddar cheese, zesty cheese sauce, and crispy Tots on an extra-long bun. Simple as it seems, the addition of tater tots transforms the otherwise average cheesesteak into a much more exciting creation.

If you want to turn up the heat, you can order a Spicy Extra Long Ultimate Cheesesteak, which takes all the same ingredients and adds sliced jalapeños. Both varieties are sold at a suggested retail price of $4.29.

You probably know by now that good things never last, and Sonic's giant potato cheesesteaks are no exception. The sandwiches will only be available through Sunday, February 28.

