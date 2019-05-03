'Sonic the Hedgehog' Is Getting a Redesign Because People Hated the Trailer So Much

Filmmakers can be notoriously prickly about criticism and excessively precious about the sanctity of their vision and creative process. Some, though, realize when they've made a huge mistake. The director of the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie falls into the latter camp, because he just announced the iconic character is getting a redesign in response to the internet's negative reaction to the recently released trailer.
The first trailer for the forthcoming Sonic the Hedgehog live-action movie dropped earlier this week and was swiftly roasted online for many reasons, but namely for its depiction of the speedy blue hedgehog, which many found to be incredibly unsettling (those human teeth!). It drew so much ire and negative attention that the director behind the would-be blockbuster is promising they'll be going back and making some, uh, changes.
Jeff Fowler, the movie's director, took to Twitter on Thursday night to say he's heard the response to the trailer "loud and clear" and that Paramount Pictures and Sega are committed to making the movie as good as it can be. In other words, they're going to go back and presumably fix a few of the things folks were downright horrified by (did we mention Sonic's creepy hands?!).
Considering the movie is scheduled to be released in a matter of months (November 9), going back to the drawing board on the titular character will certainly be a big lift, but that's apparently what they're going to do.
The announcement was met with surprise on Twitter. Many were shocked that the negative reception was enough to convince the team to rethink its biggest character, and pointed out just how much work it will require this late in the game.
Others speculated that the whole saga was calculated to drum up interest and is simply an evil genius marketing move.
Whatever is really going on here, it's a pretty wild turn of events. Just goes to show that shouting into the void on the internet isn't necessarily a lost cause.
