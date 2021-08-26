Sonic Has 3 New Wine-Inspired Slush Flavors

Sonic Drive-In is serving up something new for wine lovers. No, it's not adding a full bar to its drive-in. It is, however, adding wine-inspired slushies to its menu.

Although non-alcoholic, Sonic's Uncorked Slushes have all the flavor of real wine. According to Chew Boom, the slushes come in three flavors, Strawberry Frosé, Red Berry Sangria, and Peach Bellini. The Strawberry Frosé features a blend of real strawberries with hints of rosé flavors. Similarly, the Red Berry Sangria features real strawberries and hints of red berry sangria flavor. Then there's the Peach Bellini, which features white wine flavors with hints of sweet peach.

"The new Uncorked Slushes offer the perfect union between Slush and wine-inspired flavors," Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development at Sonic, said in a press release. "Our culinary team is always looking for flavors that pair perfectly with the season, and the Uncorked Slushes will allow our guests to soak up every last moment of summer with each relaxing sip."

Customers can find Uncorked Slushes at participating Sonic locations across the country beginning August 30. They'll be available through September 26 or until supplies last. You can get them any time at Sonic, but they're half-price during Happy Hour, so you might want to consider getting one then. You can order in person, online, or through the Sonic app.