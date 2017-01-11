Have the Original Playstation 3? Sony Might Owe You $55 Right Now.

When the Playstation 3 first launched almost a decade ago, you may have been among the millions of people who greedily forced their parents to drop as much as $600 on the pricey gaming console for the holidays. Well, it turns out you might be able to recoup some of your cash (or your parents' cash!) now, thanks to a recent class action lawsuit settlement under which Sony could owe you as much as $55. Really.

Here's what you need to know: If you bought the original "fat" Playstation 3 between November 1, 2006 and April 1, 2010 from an authorized retailer in the US, then you may be eligible to submit a claim for a cash payout, as explained in a settlement notice. Sony recently agreed to the settlement following a six-year legal battle over a firmware update that disabled the popular console's "Other OS" feature, which blocked the ability to run Linux on the machine. Many users, as you can imagine, were not pleased and took the company to court.