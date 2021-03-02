Sony Is Giving All PlayStation 4 & 5 Owners Free Games. Here's How to Get Them.

Last spring, Sony introduced the PlayStation Play At Home initiative, giving PS4 owners two free games to play as they adjusted to life during lockdown and quarantine. This time around, the world is still bunkered up, so the company decided to revive—and expand—the Play At Home program, offering a series of free games and perks between now and June.

First on the schedule is an offer to download a free game for PS4 and PS5, which people have until the end of March to take advantage of, no strings attached. The free game is Ratchet & Clank—one of the best video games from 2016—available in the PlayStation Store now. All you have to do is head to the Store on your console, redeem the offer, download the action-adventure game, and it's yours forever. And, no, you don't need a PlayStation Plus subscription to get the freebie, according to The Verge.

"In these historic times, the team at PlayStation wanted to thank the community by giving something back," Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan said in a blog post. "These days, we could all use something to look forward to and another reason to stay safely socially distanced, so we are happy to be able to offer a free selection of great games and some entertainment offers."

The next special begins on March 25, when gamers in select countries can get extended access to Funimation and Wakanim. New Funimation users will be able to receive an additional 90 days on top of the standard two-week trial, and new Wakanim users will get their first 90 days free.

It sounds like Ratchet & Clank is just the beginning. Ryan promised that other deals will be announced in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more freebies to come.

"In the coming weeks, we’ll share more details on free games and entertainment offers dropping for our PlayStation community," he said. "I think we’ve got a great mix of games and entertainment offers lined up, and I hope this news made your day just a little bit brighter. We consider ourselves privileged to bring you this entertainment, and we are very grateful to be a part of your lives."