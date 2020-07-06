Sony's Wearable Air Conditioner Is Here So You Won't Sweat Through Your Clothes

While I wouldn't trade my rooftop happy hours and Washington Square Park picnics for the life of me, that's not to say summer in New York City isn't without its trials and tribulations. Namely, the sweltering heat that'll douse you in sweat before you've barely made it half block.

The good news? Sony is looking to troubleshoot that dilemma, so you won't sweat through your entire outfit as soon as you step outside for the first time in days. The tech giant is debuting a wearable air conditioner, officially dubbed the Reon Pocket, along with a t-shirt that fits the device inside it. According to Gizmodo, the gadget uses the Peltier effect, which to get all scientific, transfers heat to change an external temperature. The device is said to make you feel as much as 23 degrees cooler. From the looks of it, this comfort may be centralized at the nape of your neck, but it's a start!

The Reon Pocket manages to stay cool to the touch by filtering out warm air away from the body through a small fan, the outlet reports. Here's the real kicker, though: you can control it all directly through your iOS and Android smartphone, allowing you to manually adjust or set on automatic mode to appropriately adjust the temperature for you.