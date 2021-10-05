Soon Enough, You'll Be Able to Go to Space in a Hot Air Balloon

Yep, that’s right. Stratospheric balloon company, World View , announced its Rediscover Earth flights which will take people into space in a zero-pressure stratospheric balloon and pressurized space capsule. The edge-of-space flights will take travelers nearly 23 miles into the stratosphere. Each tour will take eight guests and two World View crew members on a voyage that can last anywhere from six to 12 hours.

Space tourism is only just beginning. This year alone, we saw the first all-civilian team travel to space. By 2024 people will be able to go to space in a high-tech hot air balloon.

And if you thought this was just going to be a flight to space, you're wrong. Participants will start at one of World View's spaceports located around the world. Yes, guests will participate in a five-day excursion ahead of their flight that will take them to the Grand Canyon in the United States, the Giza Pyramids in Egypt, the Serengeti in Kenya, the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland, Australia, the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil, an Aurora Borealis spot in Norway, and the Great Wall of China.

Ryan Hartman, World View president and CEO says that World View is all about inspiring, creating, and exploring new perspectives for an improved future. In a brief video clip, Hartman adds that "World View wants to create the opportunity to shift perspective about the earth we live on."

While the flights do come with a hefty $50,000 price tag, which is the cost of some college tuitions, they are considerably cheaper than other means of space tourism. If you are interested in saving yourself a spot, you can put down a deposit of $500 today on the company's website.