Marone! The Iconic 'Sopranos' Booth Is Now for Sale on eBay

"The time has come. All good things sometimes need an upgrade. The famous Sopranos booth is getting a much needed face-lift," reads an official post on Holsten's Facebook page, dated Wednesday night. "We are auctioning off the well-endeared booth on eBay starting today. Place your bid on this once in a lifetime chance to personally own 'the booth.'"

That's right. That super famous and fan-favorite piece of furniture is now up for sale—or better, for auction—on eBay as of last night, and one lucky fan willing to shell out at least $31,000 (that's the price of the leading bid right now) will be able to take it home.

With the right amount of cash and a sprinkle of luck, you'll now be able to sit like Tony Soprano without heading over to Bloomfield, New Jersey . Basically, you'll be able to sit like Tony in your own house—or office, or wherever else you'd decide to place the famous booth that is now at Holsten's in Bloomfield, where the last scene of the iconic hit show The Sopranos was filmed.

As the Holsten's website notes, the booth has proven to be a significant tourism draw for the business. Tours allowing fans to see where Tony—played, of course, by the late James Gandolfini—ordered a plate of onion rings reportedly stop by the location twice per week, and the business also sells Sopranos merchandise.

Do not fret—Holsten's, the famous ice cream and candy shop and diner, isn't closing, so you'll still be able to visit the actual place. And if you ask the owners, they are not particularly thrilled about selling the booth off.

"Please understand that we don't want to do this," Holsten's responded on Facebook to comments asking them to not sell the booth. "But the integrity of the booths are now compromised. They have been repaired many times and this furniture is over 60 years old. Obviously, we do not want to do this, however it has come to a point where they are structurally not safe anymore as a whole and we need to think about the safety of our patrons first."

If you do want to get the booth, though, you better act fast. The bid originally started at $3,000 and it is now, at the time of writing, already more than 10 times higher. If you do end up winning the bid, you must pick up the booth directly at Holsten's on Broad Street in Bloomfield.

To place your bid, you can visit this link, and the auction will close on Monday, March 4 at 10:02 pm EST.