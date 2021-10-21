A Costco Soup Is Being Recalled Because It May Contain Sharp Pieces of Plastic

Soup sold at Costco locations in 13 states is being recalled because it may contain "hard, sharp opaque plastic pieces."

The recall was issued by Ivar's Soup and Sauce Company and shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on October 19. The company is recalling 14,968 sleeves of its refrigerated Kettle Classic Clam Chowder with Uncured Bacon. The notice says that Ivar's discovered the problem when a customer found a circular piece of plastic in their soup and let the company know.

The soup was stocked at Costco stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. It was sold in a two-pack of 24-ounce clear plastic cups sitting in a cardboard sleeve. The recalled packages have a UPC of "0 30383 19649 6" and a use-by date of "12-22-2021."

Of course, if you've got it in the fridge, you're urged to throw it out rather than trying to sift through the soup to see if there's plastic in there. You can also return it to a Costco for a refund. If you need more info, there are images of the soup and contact info for the company at the FDA's recall page.