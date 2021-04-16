If You Can Guess Sour Patch Kids' New Mystery Flavor, You Might Win $50,000

Once upon a time, the Sour Patch Kids lineup was simple: Redberry, Orange, Lemon, and Lime. In 2014, the candy brand introduced a new flavor—Blue Raspberry—which, fortunately, was a hit, but now, there's an even newer kid on the block. This week, a Mystery Flavor was announced, and it's up to us to figure out what it is.

"The Sour Patch Kids brand loves to stir up mischief—and that's exactly what we're doing with this Sour Patch Kids Mystery Flavor drop," said Mili Laddha, associate director of marketing for Sour Patch Kids at Mondelēz International, in a press release. "We're always looking for ways to get our loyal fans involved in what we're doing, which is why we're bringing them in on the fun with cryptic clues, social media takeovers, and more."

The Mystery Flavor is already appearing in Sour Patch Kids packages nationwide, but you won't need to rely on flavor alone to crack the case. Every week from now through July, the Mystery Kid will take over Sour Patch Kids' social media channels to drop hints about what the flavor might be. You can also find clues on Sour Patch Kids packaging and in-store displays.

Once you think you've figured out the Mystery Kid's flavor, you can visit Mystery.SourPatchKids.com and submit your guess. If you guess correctly, you'll automatically be entered into the sweepstakes to win $50,000. You can make one guess per day.

There's also a way to win smaller prizes during the promotional period. When you submit your information on the website, you will get the option to play for instant-win prizes, which include a camera, tablet, pair of binoculars, mini drone, web cam cover, and a pair of sunglasses.

There's everything to gain and nothing to lose, so get to guessing.