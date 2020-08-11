News Sour Patch Kids Just Opened a Huge Store With a Whole Menu of Sour Sweets Expect Sour Patch Kid-inspired smoothies, ice cream, cookies, and edible cookie dough.

I may be 24 years-old, but I still feel like "a kid in a candy shop" when visiting an actual candy shop. It's also a sentiment that's never rang so true. On Tuesday, Sour Patch Kids announced its first-ever store location, set to debut in the heart of New York City's Noho neighborhood in honor of the brand's 35th anniversary. And it's not just a hub for your favorite sour and sweet candies, the permanent retail outpost (yep, this isn't a limited time pop-up situation) boasts an entire menu of Sour Patch Kid-inspired smoothies, ice cream, cookies, and edible cookie dough.

"We’re excited for the Kids to bring their playful, sour-then-sweet attitude to the Big Apple and make their mark with the first-ever Sour Patch Kids store," brand manager Danielle Freid said in a statement. "We created this new experience for our fans to engage with the Sour Patch Kids brand on a whole new level, but of course understand that these are uncertain times. With this store as our new permanent home, we want our fans to know that the Kids aren’t going anywhere. We welcome visitors to join us for a colorful, flavorful experience whenever they’re ready to explore the city again. The Kids will be waiting!"

The location will be operated by candy store giant IT'SUGAR and come stocked full of branded merch, including mugs, t-shirts, socks, and beach totes. Meanwhile the menu's featured sour-then-sweet cookie dough was created by another NYC favorite: DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections. "It’s incredibly exciting to collaborate with Mondelēz International as we launch the World’s First Sour Patch Kids branded Store,’” CEO of IT'SUGAR Jeff Rubin said. "The concept behind this store is about bringing the beloved SOUR PATCH KIDS brand to life through exclusive products and unique experiences." The store has officially opened, but with all the necessary protocol to keep customers safe: limited capacity, social distancing, and a mandatory mask policy.

Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.