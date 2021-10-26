This Brewery Just Released a Beastie Boys Tribute Beer

Martyn Goodacre/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The Beastie Boys made a mark on pop culture in the 1990s, and now they're taking on the beer industry. Sort of, anyway. Source Brewing is re-releasing limited quantities of its Beastie Boys tribute beer, Intergalactic Imperial IPA, and there's only one way to get your hands on a pack. Intergalactic Imperial IPA is inspired by the band, with notes of tangerine, apricot, candied orange, and melon, it's "rebellious, edgy, heady, and smooth." Those who have been lucky enough to taste it love it and have been calling for it to come back since it debuted. The New Jersey-based brewery introduced its out-of-this-world IPA in 2020, and it sold out in minutes. Now, it's back for a limited run.

Source is rolling out commemorative glassware to go with it, which features an original design from Linda Mencel. The Beastie Boys fought for our right to party, and the least we can do is do it in style. Intergalactic Imperial IPA, named for the band's late '90s hit, comes in packs of four. The only way to get a case is through Tavour, an app that helps beer-lovers track down hard-to-find craft brews. Once you download the app, you'll need to enable notifications and enter the code "intergalactic" on the promos page. Once the Bestie Boys beer is ready to buy, Tavour will send you a push notification, and you'll be able to shop. Keep in mind this is a limited release, meaning you'll want to shop as soon as it becomes available.

