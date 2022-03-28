South Africa Eases Some COVID-19 Restrictions for Travelers

South Africa will no longer require some visitors to be tested for COVID before entering the country. Based on reporting by Travel + Leisure, travelers who are fully vaccinated will no longer need a negative COVID test before entering the country. Unvaccinated travelers will be allowed to enter, but only if they can produce a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departing their home country.

"We are now ready to enter a new phase in our management of the pandemic," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement to the public. "This change to the restrictions on gatherings will be of great benefit to the sporting, cultural, entertainment, and events industries in particular."

In addition to the easing of guidelines for travelers, things are changing within the country as well. Indoor and outdoor gatherings have increased to 50% capacity, so long as guests are able to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test. Masks are no longer required outdoors, but are still required indoors and on public transit.

South Africa joins several other nations in dropping or easing COVID restrictions in recent days, including South Korea, Aruba, and Canada.