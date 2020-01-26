Hang Out With Thrillist, Guy Fieri & Dwyane Wade at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival

With 100+ events featuring the talents of more than 450 renowned chefs, food personalities, and spirits producers, you won't have any trouble finding more delicious food and wine than you can physically enjoy at the 2020 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF). But only three events at the weekend-long feeding frenzy will let you drink, dine, and celebrate food, Thrillist-style.
Thrillist is hosting a series of three eating- and drinking-packed events at this year's SOBEWFF, February 19-23, and you're invited to join us. Close out your day on Friday with slices from some of the best pizza purveyors in the country at a pizza party under the stars. Get fancy with host Dwyane Wade at a wine and cheese happy hour on Saturday afternoon. And hit the beach on Saturday night with Guy Fieri and a long list of the nation's greatest pitmasters for a celebration of all things BBQ and meat. The events offer all of the food and drink you'd expect to get during the festival, but with the spirit of fun that only Thrillist can offer. Yeah, we may be tooting our own horn a bit here, but hey, do you see any lies?
Here's what you need to know about each event:
Sliced: A Genuine Pizza Party
Hosted by Michael Schwartz - All food and drink included
Friday, February 21, from 10pm-12am
Chef Michael Schwartz, a South Florida favorite, is welcoming festival goers to Jungle Plaza and the Design District neighborhood for a night of eating pizza under the stars. The chef, who's celebrating his cookbook, Genuine Pizza: Better Pizza at Home, is rounding up some of America's best pizza purveyors to make a near-endless stream of slices for you to eat while sipping wine, beer, and cocktails during a performance by Gainesville, Florida-based indie rock band The Hails.
Get Tickets
Wine & Cheese Happy Hour
Hosted by Dwyane Wade - All food and drink included
Saturday, February 22, from 4:30pm-6:30pm
Basketball star and wine connoisseur Dwyane Wade is hosting what's sure to be the happy hour of the weekend -- featuring wine, cheese, and poolside views -- at the Eden Roc Miami Beach. Think all sorts of delicious French cheeses, your American go-tos, and sips from the Wade Cellars wine portfolio.
Get Tickets
Beachside BBQ
Hosted by Guy Fieri - All food and drink included
Saturday, February 22, 7pm-10pm
Guy Fieri is throwing a huge barbecue on the beach -- need we say more? Alright, alright, here's what to expect: the one and only Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, a live country music performance by American Idol season 17 winner, Laine Hardy, and more than 30 chefs roasting delicious meats low and slow on the beach. You'll eat from a wide array of beef, pork, poultry, and seafood BBQ dishes, prepared in a variety of ways by the talented chefs brought in from all over the country. Of course, there will also be plenty of wine of and refreshing drinks on hand, and becaues it's all going down on the beach, you'll get to relax with your toes in the dazzling sands.
Get Tickets
Send Foodz: New York City Wine & Food Festival
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.