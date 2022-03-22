South Korea Is Dropping Its Quarantine Mandate for Tourists on April 1

After two years of having some of the strictest COVID-19 protocols, South Korea will let travelers enter the country without quarantining.

Officials announced that tourists would no longer need to quarantine starting on April 1, 2022. In the past, travelers needed to quarantine for 10 days. Then in February, officials announced that number was dropping down to seven days. To get into the country now, travelers must prove that they are fully vaccinated with a booster shot.

According to Lonely Planet, travelers must "have received a booster shot to bypass quarantine if more than 180 days have passed since [their] last recommended dose of a primary vaccine schedule." This ruling applies to those visitors from most countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and more. The only exceptions are visitors from Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, and Myanmar. Visitors from these countries will still be required to quarantine for seven days.

The new ruling will go into effect on April 1 and comes after a recent COVID-19 spike that put the south portion of the Peninsula on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) 'avoid travel' list. South Korea is currently sitting at the CDC's highest advisory level. The government agency recommends travelers only travel after being vaccinated against COVID-19, wear a face covering, and avoid crowds at these destinations.

Although South Korea is doing away with quarantining for vaccinated travelers, there are still COVID-specific protocols the country is employing. The Korean government still requires citizens to wear face masks and follow an 11 pm curfew, although this could loosen in the coming weeks. According to South Korea's tourism board, incoming travelers will also need to apply for a QR code to be scanned at immigration. The Q-Code system requires travelers to enter information, including their passport number, departure country, airline, phone number, and vaccine records.