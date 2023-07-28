The Perseids Aren't the Only Active Meteor Shower Right Now

Stargazers, assemble. While you wait for the gorgeous Perseid meteor shower to bless the skies with oh-so-many shooting stars when it peaks mid-next month, you'll be pleased to know that there's two other meteor showers coming up—and they're both peaking this weekend.

On Sunday, July 30 and through Monday, July 31 both the Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids will be at their peak, according to the American Meteor Society. As UPI reports, though, you'll likely be able to see them during the week, too. Both meteor showers reportedly have "plateau-like peaks," which means that while Sunday will be the top day for activity, they will likely be visible any other night at the end of July and beginning of August.

There is one thing you should keep in mind, though. On Sunday night, the moon will be big and bright in the sky, and it will just be one day before it reaches its fullness. This means that spotting shooting stars might be a little harder, since their light might be outshined by the moon. To try and solve this problem, though, experts recommend you sit outside after 3 am between Sunday and Monday, because that's when the moon sets.

Make sure you are stargazing in optimal conditions, too. The best way to spot shooting stars is to locate yourself in a very dark area, away from city lights and other visual interferences. To do that, you can find the nearest Dark Site (here's the map for this) or you can also research a place with very low light pollution (here's the map for that). Additionally, allow your eyes to adapt to the dark once you lay outside. It will likely take 30 minutes, after which you can expect to see some shooting stars. NASA also advises to get comfortable. Grab a blanket or a sleeping bag, lie flat on your back, and get ready to make some wishes!