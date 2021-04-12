Southwest Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary with $50 Flights

Travel isn't officially back to the way it was before the pandemic, but for those who are fully vaccinated, it's something that comes with a lower risk of catching COVID-19, according to health officials. So, it seems like Southwest's 50th anniversary as arrived at an opportune time now that more and more people are deciding to travel again. The carrier is celebrating the best way it knows: a huge sale for cheap flights.

The budget friendly carrier announced Monday that it's slashing prices to several domestic destinations such as Nashville, New Orleans, Los Angeles, and more in honor of the big 5-0 with, naturally, $50 flights. From now through May 3 at 11:59pm, you can snag cheap fares for travel between May 3 and May 26, 2021 and September 7 through November 5, 2021.

Here are some of the best deals we spotted on Southwest's sale page, which you can filter by choosing your origin airport:

Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) for $50

Baltimore to Charlotte (and vise versa) for $50

Chicago to Memphis (and vise versa) for $50

Chicago to Nashville (and vise versa) for $50

Houston to New Orleans (and vise versa) for $50

Los Angeles to Las Vegas (and vise versa)for $50

Los Angeles to San Francisco (and vise versa) for $50

Memphis to Atlanta for (and vise versa) for $50

Phoenix to Palm Springs (and vise versa) for $50

Pittsburgh to Chicago for (and vise versa) for $50

Sacramento to Los Angeles (and vise versa) for $50

San Diego to San Francisco (and vise versa) for $50

Of course, you'll also want to bear in mind that pesky fine print. October 11 through November 1, 2021 are considered blackout dates. You should also read up on the cancellation policy.

"Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure," Southwest wrote on its sale page. "Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation."