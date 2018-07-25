Southwest Has $56 Flights for the Holidays in Its New Sale

Flight prices can seem mystical. They're cheap one day. They're expensive the next, and then even more expansive an hour later. That makes it worth jumping at the right price when you see it.
It's early to be thinking about Thanksgiving and beyond, but Southwest is running a sale on flights in November and December out of dozens of cities. You can dig up a $56 one-way fare if you buy between July 24 and midnight on July 26. All-in, you could get a round-trip flight in November or December for as little as $111.98.
Of course, prices in the sale pop up a little around the holidays, but there are still deals around peak travel days.
Southwest sales are worth paying particular attention to because, unlike similar promotions from budget airlines, Southwest doesn't have little fees that can elevate the cost in a hurry. Even at the Wanna Get Away (read: cheapest) ticket level, you get two free pieces of luggage.
Best of all, if you're able to get a cheap flight home for the holidays, you might be able to use the savings on an extra weekend away -- $69 to London and Paris? -- instead of breaking the bank to see mom and dad for a couple of days.
