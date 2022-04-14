Southwest Is Adding New Flights to Hawaii & California This Summer

Just as JetBlue and Alaska Airlines are scaling back their summer flights, Southwest is adding more to its schedule with new routes to Hawaii and California.

Beginning June 5, the airline is adding a new interisland flight with daily trips between Maui and Kauai, Southwest announced. The news comes three years after the carrier began flying between the Hawaiian islands, with existing routes that include Oahu and Maui, Oahu to Hilo and Kona, Oahu and Kauai, and Kona and Maui.

"For a gamut of travelers seeking business opportunity, faraway fun, or family time, these new routes and additional flights put the Hospitality and value of Southwest Airlines in front of more of our Customers," Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Southwest Andrew Watterson said in a statement. "We recently extended our flight schedule to early November, and we're making available new service sooner for planning early summertime journeys."

Southwest is also adding two new California routes between San Jose, California and Eugene, Oregon, and Sacramento to Santa Barbara, California. Both will kick off on June 5 with daily flights.

"For the summer and fall, we’ve given San Jose Customers more flights on California short-haul business routes, and into Las Vegas," Vice President of Network Planning Adam Decaire added. "Based on currently published schedules, Southwest offers more service between Silicon Valley and the Northwest than any other carrier."

The airline is also ramping up routes throughout the state with more options from San Jose and between San Diego and Sacramento, San Jose, and Oakland while also increasing routes to Havana, Cuba from both Fort Lauderdale and Tampa, Florida.