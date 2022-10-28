Southwest Is Adding 3 New Routes to Its Expanded 2023 Schedule

Southwest Airlines is adding three new routes to its early Summer 2023 schedule. According to The Points Guy, three new weekly flights will be added, including two from Denver International Airport.

There will be nonstop service from Denver to Myrtle Beach starting April 15, 2023. The flight will only be scheduled for Saturdays. It will be the only carrier offering that direct route. The second route added from Denver is between the Colorado city and Bellingham International Airport in Washington.

The third route will be from Orlando International Airport in Florida to Des Moines International in Iowa. You can explore the new routes on Southwest's website. If you've got other travel plans in mind, make sure to check out Southwest's major flight deals happening now.