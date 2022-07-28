Southwest Airlines Flight Credits Will No Longer Expire

Southwest Airlines introduced a first-of-its-kind policy by eliminating all expiration dates on Southwest flight credits that were unexpired or created on July 28, 2022. The new policy will allow customers to have increased flexibility in their future travel plans and feel confident in their credits' value.

"The more than 62,000 People at Southwest share a renewed pride in our unmatched access to flexibility that once again reshapes the landscape of Hospitality and value in the industry," said Chief Executive Officer, Southwest Airlines Bob Jordan in a press release. "Flight credits don't expire aligns with the boldness of a philosophy to give our Customers definitive simplicity and ease in travel, just like bags fly free, just like no-change fees, just like points don't expire—they're a first-in-our-industry combination of differentiators that only Southwest offers."

Starting today, you'll see a placeholder expiration date on your credits that says December 31, 2040. That is currently in place until Southwest can update its systems to altogether remove expiration dates from its flight credits. Even still, 2040 gives you plenty of time to plan future trips.

The terms for flight credits issued on non-refundable fares will be issued for flights canceled more than 10 minutes before the scheduled departure. But it is important to note that any flight credits that expired on July 27, 2022 or before will not be included in the new policy.