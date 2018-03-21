Southwest's Spring Sale Has $49 Flights

If you missed the boat on Tuesday's sale featuring $171 flights to Hawaii, there's a consolation prize. Southwest Airlines has a sale with one-way flights for as little as $49 and round-trip tickets are as low as $97.96.
Unlike the Hawaii sale, these fares should last for a while and aren't limited to a handful of cities. The sale features more than 100 cities, including international destinations like Belize City, Cabo San Lucas, San Juan, Cancun, Mexico City, and Puerta Vallarta.
Only six US cities have access to the $49 fares, including Atlanta, Cleveland, Long Beach, Milwaukee, Nashville, and Oakland. But many, many more can find fares for $59 or less.
The sale lasts until March 29, so you have plenty of time to dig up a cheap spring break fare. Domestic sale-priced flights must be for trips between April 10 and June 13 or August 21 and October 31. Trips to Puerto Rico are only valid April 10 to May 17 and September 5 to October 31. All other international travel is restricted to April 10 through May 17 and August 21 through October 31.
Bonus perk: Southwest isn't a budget airline, so you aren't paying extra for bags and other things that never had fees in the good ol' days. Dig up your flight options and take yourself somewhere unexpected.
