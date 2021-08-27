Southwest Airlines to Run Fewer Flights for Remainder of 2021

If you were planning on booking a flight on Southwest Airlines this fall, you might want to double-check that the route will still be available during your desired dates. On August 26, the airline announced that it will run fewer flights to fix operational issues and adjust for the drop in demand caused by the spread of the Delta variant.

Reuters reports that starting on September 7, Southwest will begin pulling an average of 27 flights each day. Then from October 7 through November 5, the airline will cut roughly 162 flights each day.

“We’re confident these adjustments will create a more reliable travel experience,” Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement. The airline says it plans to protect holiday bookings but that more adjustments to the flight schedules will occur throughout November and December.

The cut in flights follows the airline's struggle to meet the boom in demand following the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the ease of travel restrictions. Southwest is one of many airlines seeing a drop in the number of fliers since concerns about the spread of the Delta variant reignited travel hesitancy.

Even with some people choosing to cancel trips, Southwest is still reportedly struggling to staff their airline fully. The airline is currently recalling employees on leave and “aggressively hiring” staff, according to Reuters.