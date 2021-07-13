$59 Sale Fares Are Back at Southwest Right Now

As more and more people get vaccinated and are hopping back onto planes to make up for lost time, the era of cheap-as-dirt flights has sadly come to an end. Luckily, Southwest is remedying those ever-increasing fares by dropping one of its beloved $59 sales.

You can get one-way flights for as low as $59 if you buy ‘em between today, July 13, and July 15, 2021, at 11:59 pm Central Time. Trips will have to be sometime between August 17 and December 16, 2021, in the continental US, and between August 17 and December 8, 2021, for international trips.

Some blackout dates apply for certain routes, so make sure to read the fine print. And, not surprisingly, the sale's best deals are limited to domestic fares.

Here are some of the $59 deals (as well as some for even less) we spotted on Southwest's sale page, which you can filter by choosing your origin airport:

Atlanta to Nashville (or vice versa) for $59

Fresno to Las Vegas (or vice versa) for $59

Houston to New Orleans (or vice versa) for $59

Las Vegas to Burbank (or vice versa) for $59

Los Angeles to Las Vegas (or vice versa) for $49

Los Angeles to San Francisco (or vice versa) for $49

Phoenix to Palm Springs (or vice versa) for $59

San Diego to San Francisco (or vice versa) for $59

Fares are nonrefundable but can be used for future travel on the airline, as long as reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure.

You should check also out Southwest's COVID-19 safety information, and the airline's "Southwest Promise" page, which details the precautions and procedures it still has in place.

Following over a year of limited travel, Southwest has been cranking out the deals. Just last month, the airline celebrated the return of vacations with 50% off travel anywhere.