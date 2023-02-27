Southwest Airlines Is Now Serving Iced Coffee on Its Flights

Iced coffee was my introduction to being over-caffeinated . The chilly drink always tasted sweeter and more refreshing, compared to the stand hot cup of coffee. The ice made me feel like I was at least getting a little bit of hydration as I gulped down a multi-flavored Dunkin' iced coffee named after a popular TikTok. Now, we can finally have a similar experience thousands of feet up in the air.

Southwest Airlines will be offering Community Coffee's Espresso + Cream iced coffee on flights, for $4. In a press release, Southwest credited the addition of the drink to the statistic that 42% of Gen Z has a preference for cold coffee. That is supported by data from Starbucks, which reports that 75% of all its sales are now cold beverages.

The Espresso + Cream beverage will be served on 4,000 flights each day—accounting for more than 100 destinations in 42 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. According to Community Coffee, Espresso + Cream is served in an eight-ounce bottle over ice and each bottle contains 120 mg of caffeine.

Just one note, Southwest. You may want to consider adding additional bathrooms on these flights.