Southwest Is Launching 3 New Routes to Mexico and the Caribbean

Southwest Airlines is about to give you not only one, but three additional options for flights to the Caribbean, starting March 2024.

On March 9, the airline will boost its presence in the Caribbean with three new routes, which will connect the US to Belize, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. All three will feature Saturday-only service, and departing cities include Austin, St. Louis, and Baltimore, Maryland.

More specifically, the new service additions will connect the following airports:

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Los Cabos International Airport (Mexico)

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport (Belize)



For more information and to book your flights, you can visit the Southwest website.