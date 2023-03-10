Southwest Just Unveiled 4 New Routes for Fall Travel

For those looking to get out of Long Beach, California or get to Long Beach a bit quicker on direct flights, I've got some good news for you. Southwest Airlines is adding two new nonstop routes out of Long Beach, in addition to two new international destinations out of Kansas City, Missouri.

As part of its newly extended schedule into early November 2023, Southwest is launching new nonstop service on Saturdays and Sundays between Long Beach and Boise, Idaho, as well as Long Beach and Portland, Oregon. The new Long Beach flights are effective October 7.

Following the opening of Kansas City International Airport's brand new terminal, Southwest is also introducing new seasonal service on Saturdays between Kansas City and Montego Bay, Jamaica, as well as Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos. The new Kansas City routes are also effective October 7.

The airline also announced that, starting on July 11, daily Southwest flights will run from Long Beach, California to Colorado Springs, Colorado and El Paso, Texas. On September 5, daily nonstop service will connect Albuquerque, New Mexico and Long Beach. These routes are in addition to routes Southwest announced it would be adding to its summer 2023 travel schedule back in December 2022.

"We're continuing to add flights back into our schedule, providing options for Customers to seek their passions and Go With Heart in planning summer travel," Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Green said in a statement at the time.

You can explore the new flights and the rest of the summer travel options at Southwest.com.