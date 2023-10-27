Southwest Just Announced a Slew of New Routes for Summer 2024

You can officially start planning your summer 2024 vacations, thanks to Southwest.

The airline just announced it is expanding its summer schedule for next year, and it is adding new routes connecting major US cities with fan-favorite destinations in the Caribbean as well as Central America, Mexico, and more. The good news is that they're all nonstop routes.

The first departure hub to benefit from the expansion is Florida's Orlando. Starting on June 4, travelers will be able to fly from the Floridian outpost to Cancun, Grand Cayman, Nassau, Providenciales in Turks and Caicos, Punta Cana, and Costa Rica's San José. For all these routes, service will be both nonstop and daily.

Next, California's Burbank—and travelers living there—will be pleased to learn that Southwest is adding new daily nonstop flights to a variety of US destinations starting from June 4. Those include Boise, Idaho; Kansas City, Missouri; New Orleans; San Antonio, Texas; and St. Louis.

If this wasn't enough, Southwest is also starting service between other US hubs. Effective the same day, travelers will be able to fly nonstop between Colorado Springs and Baltimore, Maryland. The airline is also launching Saturday-only service from Dallas, Texas to a few different cities, including Buffalo, New York; Fresno, California; Providence, Rhode Island; and Spokane, Washington. Finally, Southwest is adding seasonal, Saturday-only service between Nashville and both Bozeman, Montana and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

For more information, you can visit Southwest's website.