Buy One Flight, Get One 50% Off with This New Southwest Flash Sale

Southwest Airlines is having you indulge in a shopping spree for a very limited time.

The airline is now offering its first-ever "buy one, get one 50% off" sale, and you have until August 3 at 11:59 pm to snag the deal. The promo is offered through a promotional code, and it's very simple to obtain it. First, you have to register online right here. Then, you can choose to book either a roundtrip flight or two one-way flights for travel by September 30. Once you've done that, you'll receive a promo code, which will allow you to book another flight for 50% off.

Of course, there are a few restrictions to the promo, but there is still a fair amount of flexibility. In order to actually take advantage of the deal, you have to book the 50% off flight between October 17 and November 23, and it must be for travel from January 8, 2024 through March 6, 2024. Additionally, some blackout dates apply to the promotional 50% off tickets, including From February 14 through February 19, from February 23 though February 25, and March 3.

For more information and to snag the deal, you can visit Southwest's website.