Here's How to Get Reimbursed for Your Canceled Southwest Flight

Our definition of reasonable and Southwest's definition of reasonable probably differ greatly, but just make sure to keep all of the receipts related to your canceled flight. My tip is to keep them organized in a folder on your phone, with photos of all paper receipts and a running log of costs. Ask for receipts for everything, even cash transactions. The detailed catalogue will come in handy when you are submitting your requests.

Southwest Airlines is offering to reimburse travelers for flights that have been canceled, as well as other "reasonable" expenses caused by travel disruptions. Southwest's website states that the company will "honor reasonable requests for reimbursement for meals, hotel, and alternate transportation." You can submit the requests for reimbursement via email .

On December 27, Southwest Airlines canceled over 3,000 flights , and on December 28, the airline canceled more than 2,500 flights by 2 pm EST. That has resulted in thousands and thousands of people trapped in the middle of their holiday travel plans without a way home or their next destination. The cancellations have ruined family gatherings, vacations, work plans, a little bit of everything.

There's this TikTok I love that suggests the best way to get back at your parents for mommy or daddy issues is to simply traumatize them back . The video is only eight seconds long, but it changed my entire outlook on life. I don't feel anxious talking to my parents anymore, because I'm the terror. (If you're wondering if you clicked on the wrong article don't worry, this connects with your Southwest cancellations.) My point in sharing this anecdote is that sometimes, when a higher authority puts you in a simply untenable position, you have to fight fire with fire. In this case, you have to fight flight cancellations with determination, an understanding of your rights, and a record of all your cancellation-related expenses.

I can't connect with customer service on the phone.

If you are trying to get in contact with customer service via the phone, that's not going to be possible. Due to the volume of calls, Southwest has created a website page where you can rebook, cancel, or check the status of your flight.

"High demand is impacting our ability to connect with our customers as quickly as we’d like," the Southwest FAQs state. "If you are not traveling within the next 72 hours and can wait to call, please do so. If you need to reach us urgently, you may continue to call."

The website is also where you can request a refund for canceled flights through a form on the site. There is no guarantee that you can rebook a new flight, as Southwest has said that there is extremely limited availability for remaining flights in 2022.

How do I get my luggage back?

When it comes to other issues, like all the lost luggage that is currently trapped at airports across the country, Southwest only says: "We're working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible."

The Washington Post reports that Southwest is working to finalize a solution that will ensure that all luggage is returned to passengers.

How do I know what reimbursements I qualify for?

To ensure that you are reimbursed for as much as you qualify for, make sure to use the Department of Transportation's dashboard for flight delays and cancellations. It breaks down what you are entitled to based on the delay or cancellation you are experiencing. It is a great reference tool for when you plan on contacting Southwest.

"In order to restore that relationship with their customers, Southwest is going to have to not only make them financially whole, but find a way to really rebuild trust and confidence," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Good Morning America on Wednesday. "They pledged to me that they're going to do that. I want to see exactly what that means."

Just prepared to be patient. Southwest Airlines has not detailed any specifics on the timeline for refunds and reimbursements.

And in the spirit of @hannah_noelle’s TikTok, make sure to include all of your receipts for hotels, car rentals, ticket fees, and any other charges you incurred while navigating this fiasco. Just make sure to take the frustration out through your determination to get your money back, not on the exhausted and overworked Southwest employees, who are probably just as frustrated with the company as customers are.