You Can Get 50% Off Southwest Flights Right Now

Not only has the CDC deemed travel okay again for anyone that is vaccinated, Southwest is ramping up its summer sales to lure US passengers back into the skies.

The fan-favorite carrier's latest promo gets you 50% off flights to basically anywhere—even international hotspots. Yep, you read that right. Unlike its classic $49 flight deals, which only include specific departure and arrival destinations, you can get half-off any flight when you use code SAVE50.

There are, of course, a few stipulations: You've gotta book your trip for between September 15 and November 3, 2021. But hey, perfect timing for a little fall getaway. The discount applies to all revenue fare types, so Wanna Get Away, Anytime, and Business Select are all fair game.

"Southwest is celebrating a 50-year history of connecting people to what’s important in their lives through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel," vice president of marketing Bill Tierney said in a statement to Thrillist. "Now more than ever, we are excited to turn a desire of ‘Wanna Get Away’ into ‘Gonna Get Away,’ getting customers closer to the people and places they love."

You'll need to act fast, though. The promotion ends June 17, 2021, at 11:59 pm, which means you've got two days left to book a fall vacay. And reminder: Southwest doesn't have those pesky change fees. If you booked that October beach getaway last week and want to save on fares, just cancel and rebook. You can thank us later.