Get $39 Flights in Southwest's Huge, Nationwide Winter Sale This Week

Southwest is that barista with kind eyes, who asks you how you are in a way that adds a silent "really" to the question. They have a reputation for being beloved, known for putting work in to make their customers' experience better, and for giving us a lot of discounts. And now they're back with one of their biggest breaks of the year, a 3-day sale with one-way tickets starting at $39.
All year Southwest has waited patiently beside the metaphoric espresso machine as you've tried to decide your order. Turks and Cacois at the end of July? Mmm, better not splurge. A trip to see the cousins in Denver? Family-tose intolerant. But this winter sale is the oat milk you've been waiting for them to add to the menu, the oat milk that will expire at 11:59pm on October 24 of this year (that's when the sale ends, to be clear).
You need to book the tickets on the airline's website. Select your departure city from the dropdown menu and peruse your options. FYI, the cheapest deals are mainly flights within Hawaii. A flight from Hilo to Honolulu is $39, for example. Now check out the list of our favorite deals below:
The best domestic flight deals:
Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) for $49
Los Angeles to San Jose (and vice versa) for $54
Boston to Baltimore (and vice versa) for $59
San Francisco to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $65
Las Vegas to Phoenix (and vice versa) for $74
Dallas to Oklahoma City (and vice versa) for $72
San Jose to Seattle (and vice versa) for $77
Cincinnati to Baltimore (and vice versa) for $78
Chicago to Detroit (and vice versa) for $87
Washington, DC to Atlanta (and vice versa) for $89
The best international flights:
Tampa to the Bahamas for $118
Los Angeles to Los Cabos for $130
Atlanta to Turks and Caicos for $148
Raleigh/Durham to Turks and Caicos for $148
Columbus to Turks and Caicos for $158
Houston to Cancun for $159
Atlanta to Belize City for $162
St. Louis to the Bahamas for $168
Washington, DC to Belize City for $182
Pittsburgh to Havana, Cuba for $184
As is always the case with Southwest deals, tickets are non-refundable, and blackout dates apply. Continental US travel is blacked out November 26-27, November 30-December 2, December 19-23, December 26, 2019-January 1, 2020; January 4-5, 2020. Inter-island Hawaii flights are blacked out November 22-December 2, 2019 and December 19, 2019-January 6, 2020.
Check the sale page for the specific time range when the discounts are valid. Then go on and order your oat latte, my friend. You're holding up your own spiritual line.
